Water use, even when spilling, needs to be accounted for: TS witness before KWDT-II

February 24, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has argued before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar that use of water in a situation when all reservoirs in the river basin are full and water is spilled into sea shall be accounted for under the share of the State using such water.

Witness for Telangana Chetan Pandit, who was deposing before the tribunal as part of his cross-examination by Senior Advocate for Andhra Pradesh G. Umapathy in New Delhi on Friday, explained what constituted beneficial use as defined in Clause VI of further report of KWDT-I (Bachawat Tribunal). Citing the clause, he stated that water used when the reservoirs were spilling, whether by storing in offline reservoirs or in real-time, was beneficial use and such use should be accounted for into the share of the State concerned.

Asked about the projects included in Paragraph 10 of the Eleventh Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act, Mr. Pandit said that the entire Schedule referred to was about principles governing the functioning of river management boards. The projects listed in Paragraph 10 of the Eleventh Schedule that had ongoing projects for use of surplus water – 125 tmc ft by AP and 25 tmc ft by Telangana – could not be considered “approved”, he contended.

The witness for Telangana disagreed with a suggestion that there could not be any discrimination between in-basin and out-basin projects and they needed to be treated on a par with each other as also the power generation and share in its should be determined considering all projects having KWDT-I allocations. Mr. Pandit also denied the suggestion that Telangana was a power-surplus State and AP a deficit-State and that the former needed to seek increase in the share of hydro-power generated in the basin projects.

Further, the witness also disagreed with AP’s suggestion that vouching for higher demand of water and power share by Telangana had no scientific basis but was only aimed at imposing restrictions artificially on AP in the guise of operational protocol.

Senior Advocate for Telangana V. Ravinder Rao, Advocate on Record Nikhil Swami, Superintending Engineer Koteshwar Rao, Executive Engineers P. Vijaya Kumar, Krishna and S. Vijaya Kumar, Deputy EEs K. Venkata Narayana and G. Nageshwara Rao were present during the cross-examination.