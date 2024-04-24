Water tanker delivery under 24 hours in 50% filling stations; aim is 12 hours: HMWS&SB 

April 24, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

With enhanced filling stations, filling points, and a new fleet of tankers, among other special measures in the season, delivery of water tankers to consumers in more than 50% stations has been brought down to under 24 hours, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy said on Tuesday.

The situation now, compared to March, has improved significantly. However, the service delivery aim is to deliver water tankers in under 12 hours and prevailing plans will continue for the next two months, he said.

Taking stock of ground-level implementation and reviewing the processes with officials, Mr. Sudarshan Reddy informed that water tankers delivered till April 22 were 1,67,134 compared to 1,68,996 in March. Similarly, month on month, the fleet of water board has increased to 816 from 613 vehicles earlier.

Between March and April, details show the number of daily bookings for water tankers has also increased by nearly 1,120, and in the same way, the daily water tanker deliveries increased by over 1,811.

Directors (Operations 1 and 2) Ajmira Krishna and Swamy respectively, Director (Revenue) V.L. Praveen Kumar and Director (Technical) Ravikumar were present at the review.