Water supply to be normal

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board said on Tuesday that the junction works pertaining to Krishna Drinking Water Supply project had been postponed in view of the incessant rains in the State.

Hence, there would be no interruption in water supply as announced before, between 6 a.m. on July 13 and 6 p.m. on July 14 for a few areas and also between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 13 for a few more. The fresh dates of repairs will be announced later, a press release said.