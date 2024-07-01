Water supply disruption in Hyderabad on July 4

Water supply by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will be disrupted in parts of the city on July 4 (Thursday), in view of works at the 132KV Peddapur substation.

Officials said the works include the replacement of the breaker, control and relay panel and overhauling works of the isolator at 132 KV substation Kandi. There will be an emergency power shutdown scheduled for 24 hours from 7 a.m. of July 4.

Water will not be supplied in the areas of Shaikpet, Borabanda, Moosapet, Nallagandla, Chandanagar, Huda Colony, Hafeezpet, Manikonda, Narsingh, Manchirevula, and Tellapur.

Water supply will be in low pressure in the areas of Bhojagutta, Banjara and Erragadda Reservoir, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, KPHB and Hydernagar.