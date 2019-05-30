Water sources across Warangal to be enumerated soon

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said that they would be undertaking enumeration of all water source points across the district soon.

The State and Central agencies would be identifying the groundwater, surface water, irrigation sources, check dams, and drinking water sources and wells.

A preparatory meeting was held with officials of planning department, electricity, BC Corporation, panchayat raj, DRDO, and Ground Water departments. The enumerators who would conduct the census would be given training along with a Powerpoint presentation on what should be identified as part of the survey.

Mr. Patil said the census would be held in all 129 village panchayats spread over 11 mandals. All the water bodies identified as part of the census would be geo-tagged to mark their exact location, which makes it easy to locate them in the future. In case any water body requires revival, it will be noted in the report submitted to the government.

According to Mr Patil, there are 760 minor and major water bodies in the district. Of these about 400 were revived as part of Mission Kakatiya.

