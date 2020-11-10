Water samples sent for testing as 11 of a family fall sick, 1 dies

HYDERABAD

‘But water may not be source as no other local fell sick’

Health officials in Kamareddy are waiting for results of samples of water collected from two sites in Marlakunta Thanda and Gandhari Mandal, after 11 members of a family fell sick and one of them, a minor, developed complications and succumbed on Sunday.

As no one else from the thanda fell sick, officials said water supplied to the locality might not be the source of the problem.

The family members went to their field on November 6 and consumed home-cooked food. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Kamareddy, P. Chandra Sekhar said they filled a can with water from the borewell in the field.

Four discharged

“They consumed home-cooked food and water from the bore on Friday afternoon. They then developed complications on Friday night. Ramavath Ramulu’s daughter Srinidhi (9) died on Sunday afternoon. The girl had cerebral palsy. Of the remaining 10 members who were admitted to the district hospital, four were discharged. Medical condition of the other six is stable. They too will be discharged,” Dr Chandra Sekhar said.

The officials collected water samples from the bore in the field and the water can, and sent those for testing. Besides, samples from their vomit too were sent for tests. The results are awaited.

The DMHO said as per preliminary details, water from the thanda might not be contaminated.

“None among the 240 residents developed problems. Besides, four more people from the same family stayed back at home and did not suffer from any complication,” he said.