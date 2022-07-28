Water released to Sagar Left Canal ayacut

It’s first time in a decade water is being released in July: Minister

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy breaking a coconut and switching on the motor in the control room to operate Left Canal gates at Nagarjunsagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Release of water to about 6.5 lakh acres ayacut under the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal (NSLC) in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam districts began on Thursday with Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy switching on the motor to to lift the gates at the dam site.

Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Bhagath, Huzurnagar MLA S. Saidi Reddy, MLC M.C. Koti Reddy, district Rythu Samanaya Samithi president Ramachandra Naik and others were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said it was for the first time during the last one decade water to the Left Canal was being released in July month as also first time after formation of Telangana.

He stated that it was the fifth occasion during the last 22 years to release water to the ayacut in July. Formation of Telangana had allowed release of water to the ayacut when needed. According to the project authorities, the Left Canal serves an ayacut of about 6.5 lakh acres in the combined Nalgonda and Khammam districts besides another 3.97 lakh acres in Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister stated that the ayacut in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts would get 18 tmc ft of water and Khammam districts would get 29 tmc ft this season. The release of water commenced with initial discharge of 825 cusecs around 10.30 a.m. against its capacity of 11,000 cusecs.

At Thursday noon, Nagarjunasagar reservoir was getting an inflow of 61,700 cusecs from Srisailam and the local catchment area downstream of Srisailam and the water level was 551.50 ft against full reservoir level of 590 ft. In terms of storage, the reservoir was holding 213.09 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft.