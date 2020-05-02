Telangana

Water released ito left and right canals of Ranganaiksagar

Minister T. Harish Rao and Member of Parliament Kotha Prabhaker Reddy along with others after releasing water into Ranganaiksagar Right and Left Canals at Chandlapur in Siddipet district.

Minister T. Harish Rao and Member of Parliament Kotha Prabhaker Reddy along with others after releasing water into Ranganaiksagar Right and Left Canals at Chandlapur in Siddipet district.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Drought will be a thing of the past, says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that from now on farmers under the command area of Ranganaiksagar can cultivate crops without having to wait for rains.

Mr. Harish Rao along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and others released water into right main canal and left main canal of Ranganaiksagar on Saturday. Before that, he has offered prayers to the Godavari water in the canal.

Earlier in the day, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation, Hariram released the water into Mallannasagar tunnel

“Releasing water to left and right canals of Ranganaiksagar is a memorable day in my life. Farmers are waiting for this day since decades. Farmers need not wait for rains or for power from now on. Drought will be a thing of the past. This is the time to dig sub-canals and see that assured irrigation reaches every acre of land,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that all the tanks and kuntas would be filled with Godavari water.

He released canal water by opening the pipe on the outskirts of Mittapally village.

Seeing so much of water flowing, Mr Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Balakishan and others jumped into the water and played in it.

