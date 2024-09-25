Water released from twin reservoirs again 

In a second instance in the season, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) operated the gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar on Wednesday. In view of the incessant rains in the last fortnight, the twin reservoirs were operated for nearly a week to release waters into the downstream Musi project.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, with flood being received from the upstream, two gates of Osmansagar and one gate of Himayatsagar were opened by one foot.

As per figures noted at 8 p.m. of Wednesday, both the full tank level and present water level at Osmansagar remained at 1,790 feet, while receiving 400 cusecs inflows and a discharge maintained at 242 cusecs.

The picture was the same at Himayatsagar too, with the FTL and the present water levels at 1,763.50 feet.

Officials have alerted the police and the emergency teams, and residents in downstream and low-lying areas to exercise caution and safety and not venture into waters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.