Water released from twin reservoirs again 

Published - September 25, 2024 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a second instance in the season, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) operated the gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar on Wednesday. In view of the incessant rains in the last fortnight, the twin reservoirs were operated for nearly a week to release waters into the downstream Musi project.

On Wednesday, with flood being received from the upstream, two gates of Osmansagar and one gate of Himayatsagar were opened by one foot.

As per figures noted at 8 p.m. of Wednesday, both the full tank level and present water level at Osmansagar remained at 1,790 feet, while receiving 400 cusecs inflows and a discharge maintained at 242 cusecs.

The picture was the same at Himayatsagar too, with the FTL and the present water levels at 1,763.50 feet.

Officials have alerted the police and the emergency teams, and residents in downstream and low-lying areas to exercise caution and safety and not venture into waters.

