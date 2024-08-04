GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water released from Palair reservoir into old canal in Khammam district

Published - August 04, 2024 12:20 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has released water from the Palair balancing reservoir into the Palair old canal in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district on Saturday evening.

The Minister offered special pujas at the head regulator of the reservoir before formally releasing water into the Palair old canal to serve the ayacut spread in Kusumanchi and Nelakondapalli mandals, sources said.

Later, the minister released 250 cusecs of water from Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation Project’s pump house at Erragadda Thanda in Kusumanchi mandal for irrigation.

In Tirumalayapalem, the Minister disbursed cheques to the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) late on Saturday evening.

