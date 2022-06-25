Water released for Nizamsagar ayacut

Water was released from Nizamsagar project for its ayacut over 1.30 lakh acres on Saturday.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy switched on the head regulator on the canal of the project to release the water in the ayacut of Jukkal, Bhanswada and Bodhan Assembly constituencies, the last one represented by Mr. Reddy himself.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy recalled that the farmers had already started raising nurseries in their fields with water from borewells or open wells. The canal water will supplement their requirements for transplantation. The water will be released in six instalments. The release will be for twenty days in the first instalment.

The project presently had a storage of 6.13 tmc ft but requirement for the entire season was 9 tmc ft. He advised farmers to use water judiciously to ensure there was no wastage.