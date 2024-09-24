Water release to NSLC beyond 132.02 km to resume today

HYDERABAD

The major breach suffered on Nagarjunasagar Left Canal (NSLC) during the heavy rains on September 1 was almost filled and the canal would be ready for resuming water release on Wednesday morning, Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Tuesday during the inspection of the restoration work.

Blaming the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule for the breaches suffered by NSLC and several other irrigation structures and tanks, he alleged that it was the result of total neglect of maintenance works for 10 years till 2023. However, the opposition party was resorting to petty politics and targeting the government for the delay in water release.

The minister along with Suryapet District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar and engineers of the irrigation department inspected the restoration work near Kagitha Ramachandrapuam village in Nadigudem mandal. He felt that breaches of canals and other irrigation structures could have been avoided had the previous government appointed required engineers and ‘lashkars’, who monitor water management.

Stating that the Congress government was committed to protect the Kharif crop under NSLC, Mr. Reddy said they appointed 700 Assistant Executive Engineers and 1,800 lashkars in the Irrigation department during the last nine months and the AEEs would be given appointment letters soon at the hands of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Appointment letters would also be given to the lashkars.

Refuting the BRS allegations of government neglect in completing the restoration work, the minister said that the Chief Minister, Deputy CM and several Ministers had visited the breach site within hours of the damage and the restoration work was taken up immediately by calling short tenders for the purpose.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also inspected the restoration work of Rangula Bridge, Redlakunta Major at Arlagudem, Narayanapurm tank, Mukthyala Branch Major at Karakkayalagudem and two other works on Tuesday. He explained that rainfall recorded on September 1 in that area was the highest in the last 50 years.

