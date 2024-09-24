GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water release to NSLC beyond 132.02 km to resume today

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy inspects restoration work, hits out at BRS for politicising canal breach

Published - September 24, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and others at the NSLC restoration work near Rangula Bridge in Suryapet district on Tuesday.

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and others at the NSLC restoration work near Rangula Bridge in Suryapet district on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

The major breach suffered on Nagarjunasagar Left Canal (NSLC) during the heavy rains on September 1 was almost filled and the canal would be ready for resuming water release on Wednesday morning, Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Tuesday during the inspection of the restoration work.

Blaming the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule for the breaches suffered by NSLC and several other irrigation structures and tanks, he alleged that it was the result of total neglect of maintenance works for 10 years till 2023. However, the opposition party was resorting to petty politics and targeting the government for the delay in water release.

The minister along with Suryapet District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar and engineers of the irrigation department inspected the restoration work near Kagitha Ramachandrapuam village in Nadigudem mandal. He felt that breaches of canals and other irrigation structures could have been avoided had the previous government appointed required engineers and ‘lashkars’, who monitor water management.

Stating that the Congress government was committed to protect the Kharif crop under NSLC, Mr. Reddy said they appointed 700 Assistant Executive Engineers and 1,800 lashkars in the Irrigation department during the last nine months and the AEEs would be given appointment letters soon at the hands of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Appointment letters would also be given to the lashkars.

Refuting the BRS allegations of government neglect in completing the restoration work, the minister said that the Chief Minister, Deputy CM and several Ministers had visited the breach site within hours of the damage and the restoration work was taken up immediately by calling short tenders for the purpose.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also inspected the restoration work of Rangula Bridge, Redlakunta Major at Arlagudem, Narayanapurm tank, Mukthyala Branch Major at Karakkayalagudem and two other works on Tuesday. He explained that rainfall recorded on September 1 in that area was the highest in the last 50 years.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / water / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.