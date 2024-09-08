Water release from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar continue on second day 

Water release from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar continued on Sunday (September 8), a day after Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) operated its gates for the first time in the season. The gates were operated in July 2023 when the reservoirs’ capacities neared the full tank levels (FTLs).

According to the Water Board, the decision to release water downstream into Musi on Saturday (September 7) was due to the brimming water levels and the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) three-day rain forecast.

While Osmansagar’s FTH is 1,790 feet and 3.90 tmc, the level recorded as of 5 p.m. on Sunday was 1,788.55 feet. An outflow of 226 cusecs was being maintained by lifting two of the total 15 gates by one feet. The inflows hovered around 700 cusecs.

At Himayatsagar, for its FTL of 1,763.50 feet and 2.970 tmc, the water level on Sunday was at 1,761.30 feet. While inflows were 1,200 cusecs, 320 cusecs were being let off downstream into Musi by lifting one of its total 17 gates by one feet.

On Saturday, officials participated in prayers of ceremonious ritual before operating the reservoir gates.

