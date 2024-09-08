GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water release from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar continue on second day 

Published - September 08, 2024 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Water release from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar continued on Sunday (September 8), a day after Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) operated its gates for the first time in the season. The gates were operated in July 2023 when the reservoirs’ capacities neared the full tank levels (FTLs).

According to the Water Board, the decision to release water downstream into Musi on Saturday (September 7) was due to the brimming water levels and the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) three-day rain forecast.

While Osmansagar’s FTH is 1,790 feet and 3.90 tmc, the level recorded as of 5 p.m. on Sunday was 1,788.55 feet. An outflow of 226 cusecs was being maintained by lifting two of the total 15 gates by one feet. The inflows hovered around 700 cusecs.

At Himayatsagar, for its FTL of 1,763.50 feet and 2.970 tmc, the water level on Sunday was at 1,761.30 feet. While inflows were 1,200 cusecs, 320 cusecs were being let off downstream into Musi by lifting one of its total 17 gates by one feet.

On Saturday, officials participated in prayers of ceremonious ritual before operating the reservoir gates.

Published - September 08, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.