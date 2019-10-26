Water release continues

In the Krishna Basin, the discharge of flood was over 1.46 lakh cusecs from 14 spillway gates of Jurala and another 28,000 cusecs after power generation against the inflows of 1.8 lakh cusecs.
Similarly, the discharge of Tungabhadra flood at Sunkesula Barrage was over 43,000 cusecs.
At Srisailam, over 1.66 lakh cusecs flood was being discharged through six spillway gates in addition to 69,000 cusecs release after power generation against the inflows of over 2.88 lakh cusecs.
At Nagarjunasagar, the flood discharge was about 1.2 lakh cusecs through eight spillway gates and over 28,000 cusecs after power generation against the inflows of over 2.5 lakh cusecs, according to officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor