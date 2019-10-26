Water release continues

In the Krishna Basin, the discharge of flood was over 1.46 lakh cusecs from 14 spillway gates of Jurala and another 28,000 cusecs after power generation against the inflows of 1.8 lakh cusecs.

Similarly, the discharge of Tungabhadra flood at Sunkesula Barrage was over 43,000 cusecs.

At Srisailam, over 1.66 lakh cusecs flood was being discharged through six spillway gates in addition to 69,000 cusecs release after power generation against the inflows of over 2.88 lakh cusecs.

At Nagarjunasagar, the flood discharge was about 1.2 lakh cusecs through eight spillway gates and over 28,000 cusecs after power generation against the inflows of over 2.5 lakh cusecs, according to officials.