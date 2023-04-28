Water pollution led to gastroenteritis outbreak: HMWS&SB

April 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drinking water pollution with sewage flows turned out to be the reason behind the gastroenteritis outbreak at Chintabavi basti near the Chilkalguda area of Secunderabad.

A statement from the water board has attributed the pollution to mixing of sewage with drinking water at a person’s house in the area.

Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao Goud, along with officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, toured the Chintabavi basti area in Secunderabad, and took stock of the situation on Friday, in view of reports about water pollution causing gastroenteritis in the locality.

As per the report by the higher officials, the pollution was discovered by the linemen within the first five to 10 minutes after release of water on April 25. They alerted the officials, who stopped the supply immediately, alerted the residents, and provided water tankers to the area.

Subsequent inspections revealed that the problem started from a domestic connection close to the sewage manhole. On Thursday too, polluted water was supplied for a few minutes due to the sewage water remaining in the pipelines, the note said.

Mr. Padma Rao Goud asked the officials to replace the old sewage line with a new one, and till then, supply water through tankers.