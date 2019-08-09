Water may be released from Srisailam to Sagar soon

The discharge of flood water through the spillway of Srisailam dam, a visual delight for visitors, is likely to be commenced in less than 48 hours as the water storage has crossed 175.5 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.81 tmc ft at 9 pm on Thursday.

Rise in the water level of the joint reservoir of Telangana and AP would have been much faster but for the release of over 73,500 cusecs of flood into the river course after power generation by the two States and also drawal of about 25,000 cusecs through Pothireddypaddu, Handri-Neeva and Muchumarri (K.C. Canal) systems of AP and Kalwakurthy lift by Telangana.

Inflows into the reservoir were recorded at about 3.41 lakh cusecs against the discharge of about 3.63 lakh cusecs flood at Jurala dam – 3.55 lakh cusecs through 38 spillway gates and another 8,000 cusecs after power generation – into the river course.

Meanwhile, the irrigation authorities of Karnataka have alerted the engineers of Jurala that flood of about 1.21 lakh cusecs from Bhima river was expected to join the Krishna flow near Raichur on Friday morning and was expected to reach about 2.74 lakh cusecs by night. The discharge of flood at Narayanpur was recorded at over 4.12 lakh cusecs at 9 pm on Thursday against the inflows of 3.9 lakh cusecs from Almatti.

Flood monitoring officials in the Irrigation department said that the extremely huge flood to Jurala as witness during the first week of October 2009 was unlikely this season as the supplementation from Bhima was expected to reduce after peaking to about 2.75 lakh cusecs since there was some let-up in rainfall in its catchment areas in Maharashtra.

“On October 3, 2009 Jurala had received inflows of 10.37 lakh cusecs together from Krishna and Bhima and the maximum discharge recorded on that day was nearly 10.2 lakh cusecs,” Executive Engineer of Jurala H.T. Sridhar stated.

The maximum inflows into Jurala since Oct. 3, 2009 recorded was on September 9, 2011 when there was a flood of little over 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast that about 34.5 tmc ft volume of flood would reach Almatti during the 24-hour period till 8 am on Friday at the rate of about 3.99 lakh cusecs of inflows. The inflows into Ujjani dam across Bhima in Maharashtra were receding but the flood to Tungabhadra dam, a joint project of Karnataka and two Telugu States, was on the rise. It was about 1.51 lakh cusecs on Thursday night.

The water storage in Nagarjunasagar was at 139.44 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft at 9 pm on Thursday with inflows of over 73,500 cusecs from Srisailam.