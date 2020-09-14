Water leaking from Kondapochamma reservoir

SIDDIPET

14 September 2020 17:41 IST

Officials say it was normal and nothing to worry

Water is getting leaked from Kondapochammasagar reservoir located at Markook mandal headquarters. The leakage has been taking place near Beerappa temple in the village

This is part of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS) in Gajwel Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The locals observed water leakage from the reservoir and tried to arrest it by arranging boulders and sand bags. The flow is like small stream and locals are worried that any damage to the reservoir will put the Markook existence in question.

By the time last reports came in, officials have not reached the site of the breach. When contacted, an official told The Hindu, on condition of anonymity, that 'seepage' from any reservoir is quite natural and there is nothing to worry.

"We can not arrest the seepage from reservoirs and the number of seepages will be high for the first three months and they settle down gradually. Even at Nagarjunasagar you can find seepage and it was healthy sign of any project. We will construct drains with metal filters and sand filters to remove the seepage water," he explained.

This is the third incident that took place involving the Kondapochamma reservoir in the recent past.

Few weeks ago, the walk-way bridge leading to Sangareddy canal off take gates collapsed and officials attributed it to the faulty design.

Exactly a month before that on July 30, a canal that carries water to Gandhamalla reservoir in Yadadri- Bhongir district breached resulting in water entering into houses at Shivaru Venkatapur village in Markook mandal. Luckily closing the gates averted a major catastrophe.