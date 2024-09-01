Water from upstream, incessant rain in local catchment area help Krishna projects discharge heavy water

Heavy inflow from the upstream catchment areas coupled with incessant rain in the local catchment areas since Saturday has resulted in all projects in the Krishna Basin discharge heavy water downstream. Projects in the Godavari Basin up to Sriramsagar, however, still have a plenty of flood cushion, though projects from Yellampally are witnessing heavy inflow of water.

According to an advisory of the Central Water Commission, rise in water level is expected in the rivers Tapi, Wardha, Wainganga, Penganga, Girna, Indravathi, Purna, Dudhana, Pranahita, Godavari and other rivers in districts Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Nanded, Washim, Parbhani, Akola, Jalgaon, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravathi, Aurangabad for the next two days.

In Karnataka, another upstream State, increased run-off is forecast in Krishna, Hemavathy, Yagachi, Kabini, Harangi, Shambhavi, Swarna, Sharavati, Haladi, Aghanashini, Netravathi, Sita, Varada, Kumudavati, Gurpur, Gad, Upper Tunga, other rivers of Upper Krishna, small rivers in Bidar, Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Uttar Kannada and Shimoga districts for the next 24 hrs.

Increased inflow is expected into projects such as Karanja, Tungabhadra, Bhadra, Hidkal, Almatti and Narayanapur for the next 24 hours. All this could result in more water inflow to projects both in the Godavari and Krishna Basins in Telangana-Andhra Pradesh.

As heavy rainfall is forecast for almost all regions of Telangana and some middle districts of A.P., rise in water level is expected in rivers Krishna, Musi in the Krishna Basin, Manjira, rivers of Middle Godavari — Munneru, Paleru, Penganga, Wardha, Wainganga — Lower Godavari such as Indravathi, Shabari, and other east flowing rivers for the next two days.

Increased inflow is expected into projects such as Sunkesula, Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, Musi and Pulichintala, Kaddam, SriramSagar, Yellampally for the next two days.

As on Sunday evening, Jurala was discharging nearly 3.9 lakh cusecs flood from the 45 spillway gates and another 19,000 cusecs was being let into the river after power generation. At Srisailam, over 4.06 lakh cusecs was being discharged from the 10 spillway gates besides letting 68,000 cusecs water too into the river after power generation.

At Nagarjunasagar, about 4.71 lakh cusecs water was being discharged from the 26 spillway gates and another 21,000 cusecs water too let into the river after power generation. Similarly, Pulichintala was discharging 6.02 lakh cusecs flood from the spillway and with power generation.

In the Godavari Basin, Yellampally was discharging over 1.34 lakh cusecs flood from 20 gates. Singur was receiving an inflow of 13,100 cusecs, Nizamsagar 25,000 cusecs, Kaddam 27,000 cusecs and Sriramsagar 60,500 cusecs.