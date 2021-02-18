Water from Ranganayaka Sagar released

SIDDIPET

18 February 2021 00:12 IST

Harish Rao heaps praises on KCR on the latter’s birthday

Finance Minister Harish Rao said that a separate Telangana State might not have been possible had Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not been there.

He said this while addressing a gathering after releasing water from Ranganayaka Sagar to Chandlapur village of Chinnakodur mandal on Wednesday on the occasion of Mr. KCR’s 68th birthday. “Telangana has become a role model for the remaining States,” he added.

“People are showering praises on Mr. KCR for the works taken up by him. Schemes such as Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi are being followed by other States. Godavari water has reached Siddipet because of the CM and we are enjoying the benefits. He will continue as the CM for another 10 years,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that justice was meted to Telangana only after formation of a separate State. He also said that the drought problem was permanently addressed by bringing Godavari water to the State, which was made possible only by Mr. KCR.

As part of the celebrations and Koti Vrukhotsavam, a plantation drive was taken up by Mr. Harish Rao. Meanwhile, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy participated in the celebrations at Jagadevpur Junior College with students.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali took part in a programme at the district jail in Sangareddy.