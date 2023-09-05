HamberMenu
Water from Osmansagar, Himayatsagar released into Musi

September 05, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Due to pooling of large amount of flood water from catchment areas, six gates each of the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar were lifted by two feet to release water downstream into Musi river.

While Osmansagar received 2000 cusecs of water, 2028 cusecs are being released as at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. For the 4,000 cusecs of water reaching Himayatsagar, 4,120 cusecs is being released into the River Musi. Due to this, the water level in the Musi river has risen, and almost touched the causeways at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar informed, through his social media account, that the Moosarambagh bridge would be closed from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, due to increase in water levels in the river.

