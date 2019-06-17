Water falls below dead storage level in Kadem Reservoir

The Kadem reservoir is as good as dry what with the level of water plunging four feet below its dead storage level thanks to extraneous factors and the delay in inflows filling it up due to delayed rainfall. Engineers, however, opined that it is too early to worry as paddy transplantation under this major irrigation project is taken up only August onwards.

The current level of water in the reservoir, located at Kadem-Peddur village in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district, is 671.325 ft against the dead storage level of 675 ft while the quantum of stored water is 2.338 tmcft against its total capacity of 7.603 tmcft. In order to draw a comparison, the level of water last year on June 15 was at 683.5 ft while the quantum of water in the reservoir was 4.047 tmcft. Nearly 41 tmcft of water had run off into the Godavari river since June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019.

Dry spell

“The last two years had seen commencement of monsoon rainfall on June 10 and it continued for four successive days bringing rapid inflows into the dam,” recalled project Assistant Executive Engineer T. Sreenath as he compared the present situation with that in previous years. “If the dry spell gets prolonged, it will have an adverse impact on fish farming and drinking water supply,” he opined.

The drinking water supply under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme from Kadem dam is already precariously poised with complaints pouring in from various villages. A look at the intake well dug in a corner of the reservoir explains why it looks forlorn.

The intake well has a capacity to draw 0.9 tmcft of water from the project to be supplied to habitations. The project has a designed ayacut of 68,150 acres but only 55,000 acres is irrigated.

The fisheries department logs a turnover of about Rs. 4 crore per year through fish farming near the project. There is no supply to the ponds as of now but the department is making do with pumping in water which has leaked from the dam and accumulated in the stream below it.