Water bodies are for our future generations, LPC cannot run away from responsibility: CJ Alok Aradhe

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Lake Protection Committee (LPC) of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to furnish details of the buffer zone and Full Tank Level (FTL) of all water bodies in the limits of HMDA to it by August 11.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, expressing dissatisfaction over the LPC’s lack of data and not notifying buffer zones of water bodies, cautioned the LPC that officers concerned would have to appear before the court personally if the details were not filed by August 11. Stating that LPC cannot run away from its responsibility of protecting water bodies, the CJ told government counsel not to take the matter lightly.

“This cannot be tolerated…it is for our future generations..,” the CJ observed. The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell over alleged unauthorised construction of a building by National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management in buffer zone of Ramammakunta lake in Gachibowli of Hyderabad.

The construction was in violation of Supreme Court guidelines and GO 33 issued by the State government not to rise structures in buffer zones of lakes, the petitioner stated. The petitioner also contended that the ongoing construction was in breach of the HC directions issued in a PIL plea in 2014.

The government filed an interim application seeking vacation of the order issued earlier by the HC staying construction of the building by the NITHM in the lake’s buffer zone. Advocate General B.S. Prasad contended that the allegation of construction in the buffer zone was a misconception.

The bench took a serious view of the government counsel related to LPC failing to provide details of Ramammakunta lake buffer zone. After perusing the buffer zone map presented by the petitioner’s counsel, the CJ noted that only a small portion of the building being constructed by institute was protruding into the buffer zone.

Considering the AG’s explanation that the government had already spent huge sums on the building’s construction and stalling work would mean a dent on the public exchequer, the bench gave the go-ahead for the construction. However, the bench made it clear that the GHMC Commissioner should file an affidavit stating no construction would be undertaken within buffer zone of Ramammakunta lake.

Next hearing of the matter is on August 11.

