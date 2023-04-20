Water board to take up water and sewerage works in Uppal Bagayat

April 20, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will soon take up the operation and maintenance of drinking water supply and sewerage lines in Uppal Bagayat layout of HMDA.

Managing Director of the HMWS&SB M. Dana Kishore conducted a joint inspection of the layout along with HMDA officials on Thursday.

The Board will undertake the operation and maintenance of drinking water supply and sewerage lines in the layout for the coming three years, a statement informed. The expenditure for this, however, will be borne by the HMDA, it said. Mr. Dana Kishore asked officials to prepare proposals accordingly.

The HMDA developed residential, and multi-purpose layouts in Uppal Bagayat area under land pooling agreement with farmers. A total 413 acres were developed in the first phase and 72 acres in the second phase. As part of the project, infrastructure required for drinking water supply and sewage disposal too was built, along with underground drainage network. Three overhead tanks, and three sumps were built for water storage, along with pumping rooms. They are, however, not operational as of now.

As HMDA had already completed auction of the plots and several persons have already started living there, there is urgent need to bring the systems into use and make the areas habitable. The joint inspection was undertaken to understand the situation on the ground.

Mr. Dana Kishore asked the engineering officials from both the agencies to prepare and submit a comprehensive report about drinking water supply after estimating the present condition of the distribution lines.

He also asked them to complete the arrangements to begin pumping, and take measures to bring the sewerage lines and underground drainage system into use. Besides, suitable locations are to be identified for setting up separate sewage treatment plants in the layouts so as to meet the future requirements, he said.

HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy too participated in the inspection along with officials from both the departments.