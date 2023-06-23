HamberMenu
Water board to address the issue of sewage flowing into KBR Park

June 23, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has issued a statement about the sewage flow into the KBR National Park, in which it attributed the issue to increased pressure on the existing pipeline network laid 40 years ago.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M. Dana Kishore, inspecting the location, said though ₹10 crore was allotted towards laying of new sewerage lines, the project ran into legal wrangles and works could not be taken up immediately. Now that the legal issues had been resolved, the works would be started in a week, he said.

He attributed the issue to sewage overflow, which is being addressed from time to time by using sewer jetting machines.

As the works could take up a long time due to Rocky terrain, temporary relief measures would be taken up by diverting the flows, he said.

