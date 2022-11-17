Water Board to act tough on commercial pending bills

November 17, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has on Thursday decided to act tough on commercial enterprises including cutting connections of those found with six months or more pending bills.

HMWSSB Managing Director Dana Kishore told a meeting of top officials that both the revenue and vigilance teams would be pressed into service for this purpose as the focus has been on improving the revenue sources of the organisation as such connections are to the tune of 1,095 and revenue loss is ₹8.31 crore.

There will also be no water supply on November 19 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the areas of Boduppal, Chengicherla, Peerzadiguda, Sainikpuri, Alwal, Moula Ali, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Snehapuri, Kailashgiri and Cherlapalli due to maintenance works, said a press release.

CONNECT WITH US