Water Board MD orders vigilance probe into sewerage maintenance

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 28, 2022 21:57 IST

Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board M. Dana Kishore directed Vigilance officials to investigate into the negligence of water board officials with regard to sewerage maintenance.

During a tour through various slums of the city on Friday, Mr. Dana Kishore inspected water supply, quality, sewerage maintenance, and reservoir level monitoring.

Upon observing sewage overflow at OU Colony of Shaikpet, he expressed anger at the DGM of Shaikpet sub-division, and questioned the negligence despite the availability of budget and machinery for preventive maintenance.

He asked the Vigilance officials to conduct comprehensive inquiry into neglected sewerage maintenance.

He also inspected the working of the online reservoir water level monitoring system at Shaikpet, and asked officials to keep the surroundings of the reservoirs clean.

Mr. Dana Kishore took a tour of the Doodhkhana area at Banjara Hills and interacted with the slum dwellers to know the quality of water supply and sewerage maintenance. He issued necessary directions to the officials.

