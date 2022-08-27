Water Board makes preparations for Ganesh Navaratri

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 27, 2022 19:53 IST

Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board M. Dana Kishore has asked the officials to focus on the supply of drinking water and sewerage maintenance in view of the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations set to begin from August 31.

During a teleconference on Saturday, he directed the officials to complete the works related to sewerage before the onset of the celebrations, and ensure zero sewage overflow instances in the city.

Mini jetting machines should be kept available in both shifts to address any issue of sewerage on war footing. Repairs should be carried out for damaged manholes and manholes without lids. Leakages from pipelines should be identified and plugged.

Mr. Dana Kishore asked the officials to work in coordination with GHMC, Police and the Ganesh pandal committees.

HMWS&SB will supply free drinking water sachets during the procession for immersion of the idols. While it has been customary practice to supply the water on the 11th day, this year, the same will be offered at the immersion ponds on third, fifth, seventh and ninth days too when the idols would be brought for immersion. He issued instructions to the officials for making arrangements for starting water camps along the procession route too on 11th day.

