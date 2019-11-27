Telangana

‘Water bell’ in schools gets a boost

NGO distributes water bottles to students at two Zilla Parishad High Schools

In an attempt to boost the ‘water bell’ initiative, an NGO has undertaken distribution of water bottles at two Zilla Parishad High Schools (ZPHS).

The distribution was carried out at the ZPHS at Venavanka in Karimnagar district and at Suraram village in Warangal (Urban) since the two schools have also started water bell following instructions from Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy. Kerala and Karnataka were the first States to introduce the concept where a water bell is rang thrice a day to remind students to pick up their bottles and have water.

Members of the voluntary organisation Bandhan said that apart from distributing the water bottles, they are also promoting the importance of drinking enough water throughout the day to avoid health problems and are preparing posters and charts on the consequences of not being hydrated. A counselling session by medical practitioner was also undertaken to create awareness among students in this regard.

