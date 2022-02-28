Watchman’s son held for theft

₹ 24.63 lakh in cash, USD 8,134 and 14 tolas of gold ornaments recovered from the accused

₹ 24.63 lakh in cash, USD 8,134 and 14 tolas of gold ornaments recovered from the accused

Madhapur police on Monday arrested a teenager from Kavuri Hills in connection with a house theft case and recovered stolen property worth ₹ 50 lakh intact, DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli said.

They recovered ₹ 24.63 lakh in cash, USD 8,134 and 14 tolas of gold ornaments from the accused, Sakali Shiva Kumar (19), a student, whose father Shankar works as a watchman in the complainant Bodugum Vasudeva Reddy’s house.

According to Ms. Shilpavalli, on the night of February 24, Madhapur police received a complaint from Mr. Reddy in which he stated that in the evening around 6.30 p.m. he went to one of his friends’ farmhouse at Azeeznagar and locked the doors of his house. On his return on the same evening, he found that the bedroom door was opened and also the cupboard lock was broken. He found that ₹20 lakh and some US dollars were missing apart from the gold ornaments kept in the locker. Soon, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

​Accordingly, a case was registered and acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended Shiva at Chatanpally on February 25, while he was fleeing to his native place in Narayanpet district on a bike and found the stolen property in his possession.

EOM