Watchman dies after drunk youths push him off top floor of lodge 

April 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man in his 50s died instantly after he was reportedly pushed off the top floor of a lodging guest house by four drunk youths at Krishna Nagar in Banjara Hills police limits late on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Yadagiri, a resident of Ghatkesar. He had been working as the watchman at Raghava guest house.

According to the police, Yadagiri had gone to the fourth floor after service boys of the accommodation complained about four youths who were drunk and creating nuisance.

When he intervened in the situation and warned them, the youths beat him up, took him to the top floor and pushed him off the building.

Police said the four accused were identified as dancers from Chennai — Mani, Bheema, Naresh and Nagaraj — who had come to the area for a film shooting purpose. Yadagiri had an instantaneous death in the incident.

Banjara Hills police were able to nab two of the four accused. The CLUES team was deployed to gather evidence. An investigation was opened.