HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watchman dies after drunk youths push him off top floor of lodge 

The victim went to caution the youth who were creating a nuisance

April 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man in his 50s died instantly after he was reportedly pushed off the top floor of a lodging guest house by four drunk youths at Krishna Nagar in Banjara Hills police limits late on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Yadagiri, a resident of Ghatkesar. He had been working as the watchman at Raghava guest house.

According to the police, Yadagiri had gone to the fourth floor after service boys of the accommodation complained about four youths who were drunk and creating nuisance.

When he intervened in the situation and warned them, the youths beat him up, took him to the top floor and pushed him off the building.

Police said the four accused were identified as dancers from Chennai — Mani, Bheema, Naresh and Nagaraj — who had come to the area for a film shooting purpose. Yadagiri had an instantaneous death in the incident.

Banjara Hills police were able to nab two of the four accused. The CLUES team was deployed to gather evidence. An investigation was opened.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.