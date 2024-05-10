Watch | Why N.T. Rama Rao the politician remains relevant even today

Twenty-eight years since his passing, N.T. Rama Rao just can’t be pushed out of people’s memory, particularly during election time, when political leaders invoke him to tug at his supporters’ heartstrings.

Despite the State division and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founded by him losing its political relevance in Telangana, the former chief minister’s impact and influence is hard to forget, more so in Khammam district bordering Andhra Pradesh where his community has a strong say.

The Hindu’s R. Ravikanth Reddy talks about the political legacy of the former Telugu cinema superstar.

Presentation: R. Ravikanth Reddy

Production: Thamodharan B.

Video: Nagara Gopal