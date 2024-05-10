GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Why N.T. Rama Rao the politician remains relevant even today

28 years after his death, the former Chief Minister’s impact and influence is hard to forget, more so in Khammam district

Updated - May 10, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Twenty-eight years since his passing, N.T. Rama Rao just can’t be pushed out of people’s memory, particularly during election time, when political leaders invoke him to tug at his supporters’ heartstrings.

Despite the State division and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founded by him losing its political relevance in Telangana, the former chief minister’s impact and influence is hard to forget, more so in Khammam district bordering Andhra Pradesh where his community has a strong say.

The Hindu’s R. Ravikanth Reddy talks about the political legacy of the former Telugu cinema superstar.

Read more:  NTR’s unending aura even after 28 years of his death 

Presentation: R. Ravikanth Reddy

Production: Thamodharan B.

Video: Nagara Gopal

Telangana / Telugu Desam Party / Telugu cinema

