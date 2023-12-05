HamberMenu
Watch | When the ECI suspended and transferred erring senior Telangana cops

After Telangana DGP and Additional DGP landed in trouble for meeting Revanth Reddy, we look at other recent examples of top police officers  being pulled up by the ECI

December 05, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

On the day of counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly elections on December 3, DGP Anjani Kumar and Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain, both clad in khaki uniform, and CID chief Mahesh Bhagwat, in civilian clothes, walked into TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy’s house at Jubilee Hills around noon.

At the time, the Congress party had taken a big lead and was set to unseat the ruling BRS in Telangana. Mr Reddy was already being talked about as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and ADG (P&L) of DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain meet state Congress President Revanth Reddy, in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and ADG (P&L) of DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain meet state Congress President Revanth Reddy, in Hyderabad on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: ANI

Mr. Anjani Kumar and Mr. Jain handed over flower bouquets to Mr. Revanth. The top police officials meeting the politician even before the official completion of the results announcement raised many an eyebrow. Moreover, the model code of conduct (MCC) was in force till 5 p.m. on Sunday. Construing this as a violation of the MCC, the ECI wrote to the State government to initiate action against the DGP

But this is not an isolated incident. The Hindu’s Telangana deputy editor, Marri Ramu, looks back at other recent examples when top police officials in Telangana have invited the wrath of the ECI.

Read more:  Police officials in news for wrong reasons in Telangana 2023 Assembly elections 

Presentation: Marri Ramu

Videography: Shiva Shankar

Production: Shibu Narayan

