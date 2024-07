Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu are scheduled to meet in Hyderabad on July 6, 2024 (Saturday).

The focus of their discussion will be on pending bifurcation issues. Watch the video to know the prominent issues pending to be resolved from the past decade and how their resolution will help the two States.

Presentation: M. Rajeev

Production: K. Shiva Shanker