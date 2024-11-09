Watch: Revanth Reddy: Caste census will help us increase OBC quota

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Congress government completed 11 months in power on November 7.

He spoke on a range of topics, one being the caste census. He asserted that the data of the ongoing socio-economic caste survey across Telangana will be made public barring the personal information of individuals as part of the privacy norms.

Interview: Ravi Reddy, Ravikant Reddy

Editing: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Video: Nagara Gopal