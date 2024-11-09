 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Revanth Reddy: Caste census will help us increase OBC quota

Revanth Reddy interview on caste census
| Video Credit: The Hindu

The data from the ongoing caste survey will not only be a road map for welfare and development, but also help the government in taking steps to increase the OBC quota

Published - November 09, 2024 02:15 pm IST

Ravi Reddy,R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Congress government completed 11 months in power on November 7.

He spoke on a range of topics, one being the caste census. He asserted that the data of the ongoing socio-economic caste survey across Telangana will be made public barring the personal information of individuals as part of the privacy norms.

Read more: Caste census data will be made public barring personal info of individuals, says Revanth Reddy

Interview: Ravi Reddy, Ravikant Reddy

Editing: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Video: Nagara Gopal

Published - November 09, 2024 02:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Socio Economic And Caste Census

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.