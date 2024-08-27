GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: How cyber fraudsters scam people using second-hand mobile phones

How cyber fraudsters scam people using second-hand mobile phones
| Video Credit: The Hindu

Telangana police busted a gang that was supplying old mobiles to cyber fraudsters who had been conning people across the country from ‘call centres’ located in Jharkhand. 

Updated - August 27, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Lavpreet Kaur

The Telangana police has issued an advisory warning citizens against selling or giving away their old mobile phones to unknown individuals following the discovery of a new modus operandi of cyber criminals.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) busted a gang that was collecting and then supplying old mobile phones to the cyber fraudsters conning citizens across the country from ‘call centres’ located in Jharkhand. 

Three men from Bihar were arrested near the Power House Colony of Godavarikhani while buying old mobile phones either at low prices or in exchange of plastic items from residents in Ramagundam and neighbouring districts for the past month. 

Reporting: Lavpreet Kaur

Video: G. Ramakrishna

Production: Shibu Narayan

Hyderabad / The Hindu Explains

