Telangana

Watch | A timeline of Disha rape and murder case

On November 27, Disha, a veterinarian who was on her way home after a medical check-up at Gachibowli, was abducted near Tondupally toll gate of the Outer Ring Road near RGI Airport. Later, her charred body was found at the underpass near Chatanpalli.

The four accused in the case of rape and murder of the woman veterinarian have been killed in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally of Shadnagar, 50 km from Hyderabad.

According to police sources, the exchange of fire took place between 5.45 am to 6.15 a.m. near the Chatanpally underpass, where the charred body of the vet was found. The accused tried to flee when they were taken to Chatanpally to reconstruct the crime scene, the sources said.

The accused killed in the encounter are Md Arif (26), the lorry driver and Jollu Naveen, Jollu Shiva and Ch Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age.

