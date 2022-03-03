Waste treatment at source remains a pipe dream

Composting machinery promoted by GHMC developed technical snags soon after installation

Absence of efficient equipment and lack of proper servicing facilities for the machinery have marred GHMC’s attempts to eliminate a large quantity of organic waste from the solid waste treatment process, thus saving on transportation and processing costs.

Composting machinery promoted by GHMC together with the Swachh Bharat Mission a few years ago, have developed technical snags soon after installation, and in the absence of any annual maintenance contract with the manufacturers, end users were left high and dry after investing sizeable funds for the compost plants.

About three to four years ago, GHMC had campaigned aggressively for installation of compost units inside the premises of the bulk garbage generators, especially hotels and restaurants, besides function halls and malls where large amounts of organic waste is generated.

Bulk garbage generators (BGGs) were redefined as those commercial establishments and housing groups producing over 50 kg of waste per day. Using carrot and stick approach, they were threatened with action if they failed to install on-site composting machinery, and incentives were announced for falling in line.

Exhibitions and expositions were held with display of composting machinery for the benefit of BGGs, with the offer of bank loans.

Those who adhered to the guidelines following the campaign had to regret later, as the machinery proved to be ineffective.

“The BGGs did not have many options for procurement, as the choice was limited to manufacturers empanelled by the Swachh Bharat Mission under the central government. After a brief while, the machinery conked out and there was no annual maintenance contract signed with the manufacturers. We were pushed to the defensive when confronted by the users, hence remained helpless with regard to strict implementation of rules,” informed a coordinating officer from the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The city generates over 6,500 tonnes of waste on an average every day as per the figures provided by GHMC. Much of the waste is collected by either the Swachh Auto Tippers run by individuals or garbage vehicles deployed by GHMC, to be carried to the solid waste management facility at Jawaharnagar, managed under the public-private partnership.

Intermediary dumps

Transfer stations act as intermediary dumps where dry waste is segregated, and compaction is done for the organic waste. In situ garbage treatment facilities at source would reduce the burden on the system to a great extent, benefitting the environment as well as the exchequer.

Attempts to establish circle wise transfer stations for decentralisation of waste treatment have backfired due to vocal opposition by the residents around the chosen locations.

“We are now advocating for vermicomposting in the conventional method, for which space is major constraint. A chain of hotels with considerable land bank is practising it in the city,” shared the official.