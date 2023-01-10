Waste-to-energy plants at Jawaharnagar to bring city garbage to zero

January 10, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Garbage being generated on daily basis in various localities of the GHMC could soon begin to contribute over 100 megawatts of power to the city, thanks to the waste-to-energy plants being expedited in all corners.

Two of these plants are being established in the solid waste management facility at Jawaharnagar run by the Re Sustainability Limited, concessionaire agency for the city’s municipal solid waste management.

One of the two plants was started with 19.8 MW capacity, and later upgraded to 24 MW. It consumes around 1300 to 1500 metric tonnes of waste per day. So far, the plant has used up 6.35 lakh tonnes of waste, and produced 225 MW of power.

Another plant with 24MW capacity has been approved by the government inside the facility, taking the total capacity to 48MW and reducing the waste by about 2,500-3,000 MT.

One more waste-to-energy plant by the same agency is under construction in the Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility of the TSIIC in Dundigal. The facility with 14.5 MW capacity, is fast approaching completion, and may be launched in March this year, with assured consumption of 1000-1200 MT of waste, a statement from the GHMC informed.

Another plant of 15 MW capacity, proposed to be set up on 150 acres of government land in Pyaranagar of Sangareddy district, promises to bring down transportation costs too by offering in situ storage and treatment option for processing the waste. The plant may consume 800-1000 MW of waste per day, collected from the northern parts of the city.

These apart, there are upcoming power plants in private sector too, which are ready to take the waste from GHMC to produce energy.

The 12MW plant coming up at Yacharam is completely privately owned and may soon be upgraded to 14MW capacity. The 11MW waste to energy plant at Bibinagar, which has run into rough weather financially, is showing signs of recovery. If that happens, both the plants together may consume about 1500 MT of waste.