Was Pranahitha Chevella project re-designed for commissions, asks R. S. Praveen Kumar

January 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - hyderabad

Wondering if TRS government stalled work of Pranahitha Chevella irrigation project since it was named after B.R. Ambedkar, BSP Telangana chief R.S. Praveen Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the project was re-designed only to secure commissions from the contractors. On the 162nd day of his ‘Bahujana Rajyadhikara Yatra’, the former police officer examined the project works at Thummidihatti in Adilabad district.

Speaking to media persons, the re-designing of the project deprived water to nearly two lakh acres of agricultural lands in Asifaabad and Mancherial districts. It also resulted in additional expenditure of ₹25,000 crore for the project. Means and plans were available to pump water from Thummidihatti to Yellampally with minimum expenditure.

Still, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to build Kaleshwaram project by spending 1.15 lakh crore not paying heed to suggestions of irrigation experts, Mr. Kumar said. “People should understand that the recent flooding of the pump houses of Kaleshwaram project caused a dent of ₹1,500 crore on State exchequer,” the BSP chief said. KCR’s government had paid lakhs of rupees to farmers of Maharashtra whose lands got submerged by backwaters of Kaleshwaram project.

Strangely, he would not care for the farmers of his own State of Telangana, the BSP chief said. He assured people that Pranahita Chevella project work would be taken up immediately once the BSP came to power in the State.