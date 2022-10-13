Was hoping for a resolution of the hijab case in Supreme Court today: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that he was hoping for a resolution of the hijab case in the Supreme Court, and maintained that the Karnataka High Court had misused Quranic commentaries in their judgment.

Mr Owaisi was speaking to the media at the All India Majsli-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party office in Darussalaam where he said that Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order, and was hearing the case along with Justice Hemant Gupta, said that “it is ultimately a matter of choice” and that going to the question of essential religious practice was not “essential to the dispute”.

“We were hoping that there would be a resolution today. But one Supreme Court judge’s judgement has come in the favour of hijab. And the [Karnataka] High Court’s judgment in my opinion was bad in law, bad in terms of contents, it had misused Quranic commentaries and translation. This has serious ramifications and should not have been allowed,” the AIMIM chief said, adding that the students were donning the hijab because God in the Quran tells them to.

“The BJP has unnecessarily made this into an issue, put a ban on it, and created a ruckus. This is my initial opinion. When the judgment is uploaded fully, we will talk about the subject at length,” Mr Owaisi said.

While Justice Dhulia set aside the HC verdict, Justice Gupta said that prohibiting the hijab does not not violate free expression and choice of Muslim girl students.