Warning labels on pack can discourage unhealthy food choices, says ICMR-NIN study

February 05, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Warning labels can deter choice and consumption of even moderately unhealthy foods, while summary ratings like health star or ‘NutriScore’ can help identify healthier variant among the available foods, said a study conducted by ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on acceptability and potential use of different formats of Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labels (FOPNL) in promoting informed food choices.

The study suggests summary labels provide a brief and concise overview of the product’s key features and benefits, often including information about positive as well as negative nutrients. Warning labels, on the other hand, provide information about potential hazards associated with the product as they take into consideration the nutrients of concern like sugars, fats and salt.

In India, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is considering implementing a symbol-based FOPNL but what type should be used based on the local research, along with regional and global evidence, and in consideration of each country’s specific objectives, observed NIN scientists led by principal investigator M.G. Subba Rao.

The study tested consumer acceptability and reliability as well as informativeness and purchase intention of five FOPNL formats - namely Nutri-score (NS), Health Star Rating (HSR), Warning Labels (WL), Multiple Traffic Lights (MTL) and Nutri-star Rating (NSR).

While NS, HSR are FOPNL formats in vogue in Europe and Australia, respectively, with FOPNL rating of colour coding from green for healthy to orange for moderately healthy and red for unhealthy in case of NS and number of stars in case of HSR are based on both positive and negative nutrients.

The cross-sectional study was conducted among 3,231 (adults – 2,616, adolescents – 615) participants who share responsibility of food shopping in their homes from five regions of India - North (Delhi); East (Kolkata), West (Pune), South (Hyderabad) and Northeast (Jorhat, Assam).

The observations are that though the percentage of participants reading nutrition information is low, checking for veg/non-veg. symbols and quality symbols was higher. It showed that FOPNL on pre-packaged processed foods are likely to have good uptake as they are symbol-based.

“Warning labels (WL and NSR) deterred people from choosing moderately healthy or unhealthy variants, whereas the summary labels made them look healthier. Presence of even one warning sign prompted more cautious behaviour in choosing food,” said Dr Subba Rao.

“Uniqueness of the study is also that the FOPNL formats were used on different variants of the mock packs of the same food. Different foods were not used to depict different labels. Hence, the responses could be solely based on understanding of FOPNL alone without a preconceived perception about product healthiness,” said ICMR-NIN director Dr R. Hemalatha.

“FOPNL format for our scenario should be based its ability to influence food choice and promote healthy food choices. In the context of growing overweight, obesity and non-communicable diseases, warning indicator labels could be helpful”, said the director. The study also recommends that it would be appropriate to opt for a format that makes the validation/verification easier.