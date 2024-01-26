ADVERTISEMENT

Warm beginning to Hyderabad Lit Fest

January 26, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three-day festival begins at Sattva Knowledge City

The Hindu Bureau

The fourteenth edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival began on Friday with unfurling of the Tricolour and rendition of the National Anthem at Sattva Knowledge City. “The move towards this location shows how the city is evolving and who it is embracing change,” Principal Secretary for Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan said at the inaugural event. 

The first day line up included a session where author and journalist Aakar Patel was in conversation with Rammanohar Reddy ad shared his thoughts on his first fictional work ‘After Messiah’. He dwelt on the nature of society, changing mode of communication and how modes of communication are changing.

The three-day festival has art installations, workshops, poetry reading sessions, curated art shows and performances. On the first day, the vast concourse was filled with people as they spread out the map of events and made their picks.

