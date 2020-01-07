Telangana

Warden held for ‘misbehaving’ with minor

The warden of the Tribal Welfare Ashram High School was taken into custody even as an inquiry into the incident was launched by officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor

A warden in the Tribal Welfare Ashram High School, Boath, in Adilabad district, Ade Vasanth Rao, was on Monday booked under Sections 354, 354 (d) of the IPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Boath police for alleged sexual misbehaviour with a minor student.

The Class VIII student complained to her parents about the sexual harassment that the warden has been unleashing on her since the last few days. The parents of the victim came and manhandled Vasanth Rao before staging a protest in front of the school. The warden was taken into custody even as an inquiry into the incident was launched by officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor.

