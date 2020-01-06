School warden booked for sexual misbehaviour with minor student in Telangana

Ade Vasanth Rao, warden in the Tribal Welfare Ashram High School, Boath, in Adilabad district, , was on Monday booked under sections 354, 354 (d) of IPC and section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Boath police for alleged sexual misbehaviour with a minor student.

Sustained harassment

The class eight student had complained to her parents earlier about the sexual harassment that the warden had unleashed on her for the last couple of days. Enraged parents of the girl had arrived at the school and manhandled Vasanth Rao before staging a protest in front of the school.

The warden was taken into custody even as an inquiry into the incident was launched by officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor.