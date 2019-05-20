Warangal urban may be renamed Hanamkonda district: Errabelli

The State government is contemplating to rename Warangal urban district as Hanamkonda district, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

The reorganisation of the district is still going on, with the leaders trying to get their way. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy wanted the revenue division to be merged with Warangal rural from the existing Bhupalpally.

Similarly, they was difference of opinion among the ruling party MLAs as to where the new Warangal rural district headquarters should be set up. They demand that an integrated collectorate building complex should come up in their respective constituencies – Warangal East, Parkal and Wardhannapet.

Following this, the idea was put off temporarily and leaders said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would decide the issue.

Warangal district was divided into five districts in 2016 – Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Bhupalpally. Recetly after the Assembly elections, going by the public demand and promise made by the Chief Minister, new Mulugu district, a sixth district was created.

On the Rural and Urban, there was difference of opinion among public. A section opposed bifurcating the Warangal district headquarters. They contended that it would lose its historical importance and so on. However, the government ignored them and went ahead. Now the leaders want the urban district to be renamed as Hanamkonda while the existing Rural district will be called as Warangal.

Letter to CM

Mr. Dharma Reddy has written a letter to the Chief Minister seeking merger of Parkal division which is in Rural district currently with Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. Warangal district integrated collectorate complex is likely to come up on the Azam Jahi Mills grounds in Warangal.