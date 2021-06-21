Warangal to be made health, education and industrial hub: CM

Warangal should be headquarters of east Telangana, says K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that the government has taken steps to convert the historic Warangal city into a hub of health and education as well as industrial activities.

The city should witness all round development and should become the headquarters for the east Telangana region which could be ensured through development in a planned manner. The Chief Minister announced that Warangal Urban and Rural districts will forthwith be renamed as Hanamkonda and Warangal districts and orders to this effect would be issued in a couple of days.

Mr. Rao participated in several events involving laying of foundation stones and inaugurations during his day-long visit to the district on Monday. He inaugurated the newly constructed integrated collectorate complex taken up at a cost of ₹ 57 crore and performed groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed multi-super speciality hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao wanted the officials concerned to complete construction of the multi-super speciality hospital in one-and-a-half year. Ministers, MLAs and officials should work seriously on ensuring that the construction was completed in a time-bound manner and see that world class infrastructural facilities were created there. Pointing out that Canada had the best medical facilities, he said ministers and officials could plan a visit there for securing information on the manner in which the infrastructure was developed and the same could be replicated here.

All the medical facilities should be available under one roof and focus should especially be on creating necessary facilities for putting in place modern facilities for women and child health. Women and child health centres should be set up in all the district headquarters, he said announcing that the government had resolved to sanction a dental college and hospital to the historic city. “Health infrastructure should be ramped up in such a manner that even people from the State capital should prefer coming to Warangal,” he averred.

Airport soon

The proposed Mamnoor airport in the city would be operational soon and there was no problem on account of drinking water supply. Steps should accordingly be taken to attract investments into industrial sector and efforts should be made to expand the ongoing IT operations.

Appreciating the officials concerned for completing construction of state-of-the-art collectorate complex, the Chief Minister said the new collectorate complexes were aimed at speedy redressal of public grievances giving no scope for any irregularities. He instructed the officials to speedily complete the construction of the collectorate complexes in the remaining districts so that the efforts initiated for taking administration closer to people materialized.

Quoting the example of China where a 10-storeyed building was constructed in 28 hours, he stressed the need for utilizing similar technologies here enabling speedy development of infrastructural facilities. In this context, he favoured a change in the nomenclature of district collectors and said the name collector was hitherto used for those collecting land cess.

Asserting that the government was firm on developing other cities across the State, he said over dependence on the State Capital could adversely affect the interests of other districts. Development of infrastructure in other cities would reduce pressure on the State Capital and also help in all round development of the districts.

Palle Pragati dates

The Chief Minister announced that the government’s flagship programme Palle Pragati aimed at all round development of villages would start from July 1 and it was decided to conduct Pattana Pragati for urban areas and Harita Haaram, the green initiative, simultaneously. The government would accordingly release funds for local bodies ahead of schedule.

Mr. Rao said that steps would also be taken to construct new buildings for the MGM hospital as the existing ones were dilapidated. Funds would be no constraint for improving the facilities in the hospital. In this context, he exhorted people not to be afraid of COVID-19 as it could be treated with medication. He advised the media to spread news about the recoveries and developments with which the disease had been controlled effectively.